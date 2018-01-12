Grand Prairie opens up Epic Waters indoor waterpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE-- People lined up for hours to get free tickets to Grand Prairie's new water park, Epic Waters. It looked like Black Friday out there!

The water park opened this afternoon, and DFW showed up, and showed out to get dibs on some free season passes.

"We've been in the line since four o'clock this morning," one woman said. "I heard about it on the news, and I got here, and I'm one of the first hundred people."

With an indoor temperature of 85 degrees, the water park has tons of slides, a Flowrider, an arcade, and a lazy river for parents who just need a break.

Who knew you'd need to break out the bathing suit in January!