Fast food restaurants replacing workers with robots

As minimum wage continues to rise, the restaurant industry is considering alternative options.

Jack-in-the-Box recently announced that the fast food chain is considering swapping out cashiers, for robots in California.

After previously testing the kiosks, the chain found higher efficiency when it comes to completing orders and a higher average check.

But, installing those kiosks weren't financially beneficial, until the minimum wage was raised.

They aren't the only ones. McDonald's and Wendy's both are adding automated kiosks to their stores.

Going even further, Walmart, who announced they were giving workers a pay raise, have been testing automation in the form of shelf-scanning and floor-cleaning.