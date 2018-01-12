Dallas police arrest suspected serial package thief

DALLAS – A serial porch pirate of Dallas’ Lakewood area may have finally been captured.

Police say 33-year-old Kelli Russell was pulled over early Thursday afternoon in the 4900 block of Lancaster Road in east Oak Cliff for multiple traffic violations. She was arrested for those violations and taken to DPD for questioning.

Executing a search warrant at Russell’s home, detectives found “a large number of stolen packages,” although most of the thefts have not yet been reported.

While police work to locate victims and establish value for the stolen goods, Russell remains at Dallas County Jail.