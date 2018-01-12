Dallas Mavericks warm hearts and bodies with donations to the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Baby it's hella cold outside, but the Dallas Mavericks are trying to heat things up a little by hosting the Winter Warm-up Drive to help the homeless!

"It's been extremely cold for Dallas standards and I couldn't believe it. We've got a bus filled with coats, gloves, hats, and all warm weather stuff," Mavericks player, Wesley Matthews told NewsFix.

Executive Director of Dallas LIFE, Bob Sweeney said, "We have 500 beds but about 370 of them are filled and tonight they'll feel warmer and more cared for because of this great donation from the Mavericks."

Back in December, fans were asked to donate coats, blankets, and all things warm for people in need. On Friday night, the Mavs Dancers, ManiAACs, and other volunteers took those items to Dallas LIFE, a homeless shelter that provides the necessities and recovery programs for people looking to get out of homelessness.

"A donation this size means so much to us because it takes care of a lot of people's needs," Sweeney said. "So over 1,000 people will benefit from these mattress covers, these blankets, these pillows, these coats, it'll go immediately to those who need it the most."

"It really means a lot to me and my son so now we can sleep comfortable. Thank you guys so much for that," Olivia Vailes said after she received some of the donations.

"It just takes you away from the grind of the season and all that. It just puts you back in perspective of what's most important. What's important is you know, humanity," Matthews stated.

A good coat to warm the body and a good deed to warm the heart. It doesn't get much better than that.