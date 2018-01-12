Chew on This: Taste Project brings ‘pay what you can’ eatery to Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH – A new year means new restaurants to try. And one Fort Worth spot that's been dishing out food for a little over a month is already creating quite the buzz in the Metroplex. It's Taste Community Restaurant.

They're serving up heartfelt meals, from starters like soup, to the traditional burger served with crispy potatoes, to the southern shrimp and grits you can't put a price on. And technically, you don't have to.

Chew on This: Taste is the only ‘pay what you can’ restaurant in the Metroplex, designed to help fight hunger in Fort Worth.

"For me, it was something I thought God was leading me to do as far as a different way to feed people,” Taste Executive Chef Jeff Williams told Newsfix. "Anybody who wants to eat lunch – soon breakfast and/or dinner – can come in and order a meal, get served, but regardless of their ability to pay, they could eat. We just ask that those who can pay, pay what they would normally pay going out to any other restaurant in the area."

And as a non-profit, Taste Community Restaurant gets their help from volunteers.

"When I was going through Facebook and saw that this was coming to Fort Worth, I said, 'I have to be a part of it,'" Rosa Weith said. "I was excited about just that fact that we get to come in and make a difference in Fort Worth."

Interested in helping the cause?

"The best way to do that is to go to our website,” Williams said. “There's a link there that says get involved."

Here's to Taste, a restaurant whose initiative is just a satisfying as the food!