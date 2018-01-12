Black Lightning premieres January 16 on CW33!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A superhero with the power to control and harness electricity is about to light up your television.

Black Lightning premiers next Tuesday on The CW.

Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce, a father and school principal with a secret past. He used to keep his neighborhood streets safe as a masked vigilante named Black Lightning.

Black Lightning vanished from the public spotlight 9 years ago.

He had no plans to come out of retirement until the crime and corruption in his community start to threaten his family.

Be sure to tune in to morning dose monday morning for more on the c-w's newest superhero series.