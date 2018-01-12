A little (short lived) snow in North Texas wasn’t all it was cracked up to be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- We don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like the snowy season is finally hitting North Texas.

Well, some people like it.

Finally we get snow in North Texas! pic.twitter.com/NIbLE20iVQ — Britt Myer (@SpeaksBrittlish) January 11, 2018

However, it didn't last long.

Woo! We got a whole 20 minutes of snow in Texas — Mr. Ridgway (@AndrewRidgway) January 11, 2018

Some drivers were panicking over it, but it wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Snow in Texas... Why does this keep happening to me? — Tiff (@tiff_johnson17) January 11, 2018

Cold weather is coming. Remember to bundle up and #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/EeegQfaVRW — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) January 11, 2018

A Dallas man who is from Ohio says, “I feel like the first snowfall, that’s when the car wrecks happen. Even in the Midwest, but it’s like that every time down here.” He says people in Dallas have a hard time driving in the snow. “They don’t know how to slow down, or when to sped up, or really how to navigate you know roads or streets or anything with snow. So, the best thing is to just stay off the roads. Seriously.”

Yeah, people in the Midwest drive in much worse than this all the time.

However, we talked to a poor girl from North Carolina had to drive in three inches of snow. “And we never get snow either, so everyone was freaking out. Nobody knew how to drive, the roads were awful, we had one plow for the whole city.”

Thankfully, the DFW airport security gave her some hand warmers as she waited for her ride. I mean, it was 51° out.

She’s hoping to not have to drive in any snow while she’s in Dallas. “It’s awful. You slide everywhere. You turn, you don’t turn, you turn your wheels and your wheels just don’t listen. I guess, your car just doesn’t listen to you. Your brakes lock, it’s awful.”

Yeah, we hope you don’t have to do any driving either.

But, wait a second. There's more bad news. It's not just snow, there's wind coming along for the ride, too.

Snow in Texas!!! Please cancel school please cancel school please cancel school... pic.twitter.com/wj8uid9gwM — ZachToons (@ZachToons) January 11, 2018