Nearly 600 men show up for Dallas school’s ‘Breakfast with Dads’ event a Dade Middle School

A Dallas community came together to uplift their youth in a amazing way.

Billy Earl Dade Middle School hosted a “Breakfast with Dads” event, where students were encouraged to bring their father or father figures to school for breakfast.

Fifty volunteers were asked to come for students who didn’t have any father figures to bring… more than 600 showed up!

Along with breakfast, icebreaker activities were featured at the event. A volunteer named Jamil Tucker even brought each man a tie to teach students how to tie them correctly.

“I started crying behind my camera,” ABC News photographer Stephanie Drenka said as she recalled the moment. “The back of my camera was fogging up.”

Next steps will be plan various opportunities for mentorships for the students.