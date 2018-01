Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - This cute little pup is heading to the Puppy Bowl!

Lucy is a Dallas shelter dog and was chosen to compete in Animal Planet's popular 2018 Puppy Bowl next month in New York City.

She was one of 90 puppies from around the country who got this honor. She came to Dallas Animal Services as a stray but luckily, Lucy was recently adopted after spending a little time in foster care.

You can cheer for Lucy during the Puppy Bowl February 4.