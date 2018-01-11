Could motorized bike-share rides be coming to DFW?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Have you seen those bike share rides around Dallas?

Of course you have, they're everywhere. But, there may be more on the way.

LimeBike just announced that they'll be dropping motorized bikes in cities across the country that can go up to 15 mph.

"The electric is a great opportunity for people," one man said. "You don't have to pedal, it's just easy."

That's the most positive opinion we've heard about bikes in weeks!

The city says they haven't heard anything about the electric bikes yet, but LimeBike says they're planning on dropping them in several cities around the U.S. this year.

City officials say they've received more than 350 service calls about the bike shares since September, but they're not necessarily all bad.

We'll have to see how the electric bikes will do if they make their way to the DFW.

Hopefully they can find somewhere to park!