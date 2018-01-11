Jacqueline Hughes: Body of missing Dallas woman found near school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A sad update now to a story we brought you earlier this week. Jacqueline Hughes had been missing since Christmas and her family was worried about her safety.

Dallas police say they have now located the body of Jacqueline Hughes, found in a home across the street from Ervin Elementary School in South Dallas. Investigators say Hughes died from homicidal violence.

Police had conducted a cursory check of the location just five days before Hughes' body was found. No arrests have been made in connection with her death.