Big Beat Dallas: massive entertainment destination opening spring 2018!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX -- Think Vegas is the only place to party?

Well, think again! Introducing Big Beat Dallas!

NewsFix got to put on a hard hat, go behind the scenes and check out what’s to come.

The idea comes from entertainment genius Billy Bob Barnett, founder of Billy Bob's Texas.

He, along with Seattle-based Restaurants Unlimited, decided to create the freshest complex in Las Colinas' Toyota Music Factory.

We're talking 90,000 square feet of fun people!

Two outdoor stages, 365 days of live music, six different dining and drink destinations, a farmer’s market and the complex even has a special license allowing you to take your open adult beverage from one restaurant to another.

All walks of life are invited to experience the sweet scene opening in spring 2018.

And all we can say is cheers to that!