17 dead, 8 missing after floods and mudslides crash through California

MONTECITO, CA -- California is in a state of devastation.

"The street was like a raging river with water going up and down," a California resident said. "It was like something I’ve never seen before."

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead in the mudslide disaster and eight people are still missing.

"They didn't find her," resident Diane Brewer said. "Because her boyfriend got swept away and watched her be holding onto the front door...you know, I just want to find my friend."

The hunt continues for survivors. Five-hundred first responders and ten dogs search through rivers of mud and crumbled homes to find and help anyone they can.

"We dug down and found a little baby," mudslide survivor Berkeley Johnson said. "We don't know where it came from. But we got it out, got the mud out of its mouth. I'm hoping its OK. They took it right to the hospital.”

The monstrous mudslides took over the area early Tuesday morning. Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones but by the time residents had the chance to evacuate, it was too late.

"I thought she'd be all right. She was in the voluntary evacuation,” said Hayden Gower, victim's son.

As of right now, hundreds of homes have been destroyed beyond repair and many others damaged, including eight commercial buildings.

Although times may be tough on the west coast, here's hoping California can start dreaming again very soon.