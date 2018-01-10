MLK 2018 parade set for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Hey North Texas! We want you to come out for the 36th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration!

After morning dose. and before NewsFix, join the rest of DFW at the parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday, January 15. We'll be participating, with morning dose's Melissa Rycroft, Laila Muhammad, Gary Striewski, and Courtenay Dehoff and NewsFix's Yolonda Williams and Steve Simon the CW33 float.

The parade will begin from the intersection of Holmes Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, proceeding down MLK and ending at Fair Park.

This parade is considered one of the largest commemorative events held in the United States.

CW33 is proud to be a sponsor of the event and we look forward to seeing North Texas so make sure to say hello!

