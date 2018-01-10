Judge blocks Trump’s plan to roll back DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration's plan to roll back DACA.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program allows undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to work and go to college.

In September, the administration announced the program would end this March.

Tuesday's ruling to block efforts to end it means renewal applications for DACA must resume.

But, the judge who issued the ruling says the Trump administration doesn't have to accept first-time applications.

President Trump held a bi-partisan meeting with lawmakers discussing immigration reform on Tuesday.

Hours after the meeting, Trump reaffirmed his demands over Twitter that any deal to protect "Dreamers" needs to come with plans to build a border wall.