Hollywood comes to Allen to film for wrestling movie

ALLEN- Allen's getting some big time shine!

"This week at the Allen Event Center, we shot a wrestling movie called 'The Last Champion,'" said David Angeles, the general manager at the center. "They were in the building for four days, and we had extras in the building for three."

Wait a second now, could North Texas possibly be the next Tinseltown!?

Hey, maybe we can call Allen, "Allenwood!"

"The Last Champion" movie crew needed a special shoot location and some extras, so of course, they settled on North Texas!

"I think that'd be awful cool to see some of my friends in a movie," one woman said.

We see you Allen!

"The final climatic scene for the movie was shot here," Angeles said.

Internet Movie Database says "The Last Champion" is about a scandalous ex-Olympian, and will star Cole Hauser from 2Fast 2Furious, and Hallie Todd from Lizzie McGuire.

It looks like the movie's set to drop later this year, and who knows, maybe you'll spot someone you know as an extra. Now that's a story with a Hollywood ending!