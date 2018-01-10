DWI suspect arrested after hitting Dallas cop car during chase with Carrollton police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - A DWI suspect has been arrested after first refusing to pull over for Carrollton police, then fleeing, then hitting a Dallas police squad car before attempting a carjacking, according to Carrollton police.

Police say Ruben Prado Vargas, 28, hit an off-duty Dallas police officer, who was in his squad car during working construction traffic detail, Tuesday night. Vargas was allegedly fleeing Carrollton police just before 8:30 p.m. after officers noticed him driving erratically on Interstate Highway 35E and Belt Line Road in Carrollton. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Vargas reportedly refused to pull over, going at high speeds on southbound 35 when he hit the Dallas Police vehicle.

Vargas exited Royal Lane, ditched his car, and fled on foot. He is suspected of trying to carjack another driver at knifepoint before running again.

The Dallas officer was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

It didn't take long for police to catch up with Vargas. He was arrested early Wednesday and booked into the Carrollton jail, and he's now facing several charges, including evading arrest.