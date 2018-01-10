Dallas woman ordered no contact with date from hell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is told she can't have any contact with the date from hell.

You might remember Lindy Lou Layman. She was arrested after she allegedly went on a drunken tirade at the end of a first date with a Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, going so far as to destroy artwork -- including two Andy Warhol original paintings -- and sculptures to the tune of $300,000.

Layman, 29, was back in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered her to have no contact with her date. She's facing felony charges.