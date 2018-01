Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids grow up so fast!

A Philadelphia father showed just how fast his son grows using cheesesteaks as a ruler.

Brad Williams started using the sandwiches to measure his son, Lucas, at just 2-weeks old.

What started out as a joke, turned into a monthly tradition that he called "cheesesteaks for scale."

As his son, Lucas, got bigger, the sandwiches seemed to get smaller.

Finally, at two years of age, Lucas wanted nothing to do with the sandwiches being his measuring stick.