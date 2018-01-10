Country music legend Charlie Daniels calls out Taco Bell for ‘Illuminati’ ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, KY — Is Taco Bell in league with the nefarious secret society that runs our planet, The Illuminati?? Well, by now you’ve probably seen this commercial running on TV, advertising the fast food joint’s new dollar item as being controlled by the “Belluminati."

Well, country music legend Charlie Daniels is having none of it, tweeting out to Taco Bell that “The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject."

Hey Taco Bell

The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 9, 2018

Hey, Daniels would know a thing or two about taking on a satanic society, after all he wrote the classic ballad The Devil Went Down to Georgia.

So is the ad a secret message that the Bell is in league with The Illuminati? Well, if so, then we’re right at the epicenter here in North Texas. Taco Bell’s parent company, Yum Brands, has one of its three headquarters in Plano.

We reached out to the company to see if they had a statement on Daniels’ tweet, but so far haven’t heard anything back. Hmmm… suspicious.

So maybe your local drive thru is a secret meeting place for our shadowy puppet masters, or maybe some people are taking a commercial for tacos a bit too seriously!