Tagger spray paints purple tacos near East Dallas

DALLAS- The dawn of a new day brings...purple tacos?

"I thought they were pretty funny when I saw them," one man said.

Mystery tacos have been spray painted on buildings all over Gaston Avenue, and we're just trying to figure out what they mean and who's doing it.

To be honest, we don't even know if they're tacos! Maybe that's a falafel pita, or perhaps just some cheerful peas in a pod!

"They make me laugh, but it's kind of a shame," one woman said. "Those were brand new apartments."

After working for a few hours to unfreeze their pressure washer, the city was able to help hide the tacos with a little something called 'Elephant Snot.'

Gross, but effective!

R.I.P. purple tacos. You made us all hungry.