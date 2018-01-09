‘Probably be the last trip he gets to make’: Mansfield student surprised with trip to London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD -- Andrew Creel isn't your typical 16-year-old. The Mansfield High sophomore suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is an incurable disorder.

"For most children when they turn 16, they start to learn how to drive. But our boy had to learn how to drive an electric wheelchair," Andrew's dad, James Creel, told NewsFix.

On Tuesday, a "wish-granter" from The Make-A-Wish Foundation showed up to surprise Andrew with a trip to London! His peers and parents gathered in the school gym for the big news.

"It's an incredible once in a lifetime event that we're just so thrilled and excited for him and for us to all be able to experience together," Andrew's mom, Shana Creel explained.

The Make-A-Wish foundation will pay for Andrew and his parents to spend a week in the UK. Since Andrew is a huge history buff this trip will be one for the books!

He chose [the wish] because of his interest in history," Shana added. "So, he knows a lot of things already about the history [in London]."

Andrew and his family will fly to London on Saturday and unfortunately, it will be one of the last overseas excursions he'll be able to go on.

"This will probably be the last trip he gets to make, we're just completely excited and blown away," James said.