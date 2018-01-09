Lake Highlands HS teacher arrested for child pornography

ALLEN – A Lake Highlands High School teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dante Schmidt, who lives in Allen and works for the Richardson ISD, was arrested by Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Plano Police just after midnight Tuesday.

Police say a search warrant was served at Schmidt’s home Monday night; Schmidt confessed to having child pornography and identified the computer he used for downloading the illegal images.

Schmidt was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, and taken to the Plano Police Department.

Police do not believe any Richardson ISD students are victims in the case; however, school administrators are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Tuesday afternoon, this letter was sent to parents of Lake Highlands High School parents:

Dear Lake Highlands HS Parents: I want to let you know of a situation involving one of our staff members. We learned today that a teacher, Mr. Dante Schmidt, was arrested early this morning by the Collin County Sherriff’s [sic] Department and charged with the offense of possession of child pornography. Because of the serious nature of this charge, we wanted to alert you as soon as possible. The Plano Police Dept. has indicated the charge does not involve or relate to any students at Lake Highlands High School or RISD. Nothing of this nature has previously been reported or alleged about Mr. Schmidt during his three years at our school. Richardson ISD immediately placed Mr. Schmidt on administrative leave pending the resolution of this situation. I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions or concerns, and thank you for your ongoing partnership in keeping our students safe. Sincerely,

Dr. Joshua Delich

Principal

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5100.