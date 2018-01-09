Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopter’s air taxi debuts at CES

LAS VEGAS – Uber for the skies is getting closer to reality as Bell Helicopter unveils its air taxi at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Fort Worth-based company debuted the air taxi Tuesday at CES, showing off the cabin design and user experience.

“The future of urban air taxi is closer than many people realize. We believe in the positive impact our design will have on addressing transportation concerns in cities worldwide,” Bell CEO Mitch Snyder said at the conference.

Designed for four passengers, the air taxi will have full connectivity with on-demand mobility, according to a Bell Helicopter release. Passengers can use a control center to hold video conference calls, catch up on world news, share content with other passengers, or…. just unplug completely.

It’s not yet available for actual test rides, but CES attendees can sit in the cabin and have AR experiences such as red carpet premiere landings or, more along the lines of what Bell says inspired the taxi, day and night trips bringing together families, friends, and businesses — and making life easier by cutting down on road trip time.