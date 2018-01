DALLAS – A Dallas jury found former Farmers Branch officer Ken DeWayne Johnson guilty of shooting and killing a 16-year-old teen in March.

The teen, Jose Cruz, was killed behind the wheel of his SUV that Johnson shot in 16 times, killing Cruz and wounding 18-year-old Edgar Rodriguez.

Johnson has been found guilty of Cruz’s murder and will serve 10 years in prison. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for wounding Rodriguez and is sentenced to 10 years of probation.