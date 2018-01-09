Breaking the ice: N. Korea agrees to send its athletes to S. Korea for Winter Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- In a month, North Korea will send its athletes to South Korea, where the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place.

The neighboring nations haven't been on speaking terms for nearly two years and this is the first time they've been able to "break the ice".

They just started talking on the phone last week when leaders decided to open up their "Seoul-Pyongyang hotline."

On Tuesday, the two sides met at the Korean DMZ, shook hands and peacefully agreed to the winter games. Officials are hoping to march under the same flag at the opening ceremony.

All this is big news for some South Koreans who think the new found friendship is a fresh start for everyone.

"I think it is great we have to communicate between North and South Korea," one resident told CNN. "We have to communicate to each other."

There's nothing wrong with a more friendly war, especially in sports.