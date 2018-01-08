Twitter created Oprah 2020, but could it be real?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD -- The night started with one of many jokes in Seth Meyers' Golden Globes opening monologue.

"In 2011, I told some jokes about our current President at the White House Correspondents Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be President, and some have said that night convinced him to run. If that's true, I just wanna say, 'Oprah, you will never be President! You do not have what it takes!'"

Then she got up to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and it didn't seem so much like a joke anymore.

Quotes like "Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," and "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" really touched people! Twitter agreed, and #Oprah2020 was born.

Let's examine this. We already have a celebrity President, so it's not out of the question.

"Oprah's a billionaire. Donald Trump's a billionaire. She's got a huge ego. He has a big ego. Let 'er rip!" laughed UT Arlington Associate Professor of Political Science, Allan Saxe.

Okay, but would it mean 'You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car!'?

Would school lunches now consist of her 'O, That's Good' meals?

Would the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) become the new cable news behemoth?

Joy Reid even suggested Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, himself frequently asked about a Presidential bid, might step aside for O!

When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP... pic.twitter.com/3ghEVMmCwF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

But seriously. Could this really happen?

"She's going to have to start talking about issues, issues instead of feelings," Saxe warned. "How do you feel about Social Security? What about foreign policy? What about China? What about Russia? What about ISIS? What about the economy? More than just 'How do you feel about this?'"

She hasn't even said she'd do it. In fact, she's denied it publicly in the past. Close friends and her man, Stedman Graham, now say, though, that candidate Winfrey could be closer than you think.