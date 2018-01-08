Soon-to-be grandmother can’t figure out who put ‘bun in the oven’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESTREHAN, La. – After 11 years of battling infertility, Shantelle Dozier is finally pregnant, and she planned a special surprise for her mother-in-law to let her know.

Shantelle said she wanted to “be all Pinterest and cutesy” with her pregnancy announcement, but she got so excited that she was having trouble waiting for the perfect time.

She ended up working with her husband, Wesley Dozier, to surprise Wesley’s mother, Cynthia Dozier.

With a cellphone camera recording the event for posterity, Wesley stashed a hot dog bun in the oven and called his mother over to investigate.

It took Cynthia quite a while to catch on, much to the delight of Shantelle and everyone else who had gathered for the big reveal.

“A bun’s in the oven!” Cynthia says. “Who put a bun in the oven?”

As his mother continues to miss the hint, Wesley gives her some help.

“You put the bun in the oven?” she asks him at one point.

“Maybe not that oven,” he responds.

Eventually, Cynthia freezes as the realization hits, then embraces Wesley, tears of joy welling up in her eyes.