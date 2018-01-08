Former Dallas Cowboy Terry Glenn drunk, high when killed in Irving crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - We now know more information about former Dallas Cowboy Terry Glenn's death. Toxicology reports show the former pro wide receiver had marijuana and alcohol in his system, with a BAC level more than twice the legal limit, at 1.65.

Glenn died while heading home after a Cowboys game in November, when his vehicle hit a concrete barrier separating standard lanes from express on eastbound 114. Glenn, who was driving, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. His fiance was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Glenn was 43 years old. He played for the Cowboys from 2003-2008.