Eight years after Mike Leach’s firing, lawsuit filed against Texas Tech

DALLAS — It was the firing that rocked college football in Texas eight years ago, and the battle over it is still raging.

Back in December of 2009, Texas Tech fired head football coach Mike Leach, after he ordered Adam James to stand in a dark equipment room following a concussion diagnosis. Adam’s dad, Craig James, as a former SMU star and at the time was an ESPN college football analyst.

Leach always disputed the version of events, and his representatives say that there is still more evidence that there was more to his controversial firing.

“Texas Tech, if they want to, could solve this today by simply releasing all the records detailing their so-called investigation and their firing of Mike Leach,” Wayne Dolcefino, the president of Dolcefino Consulting and Leach’s rep in this case.

Today, Dolcefino filed a lawsuit in Lubbock trying to get the school to release a number of records around the firing, a firing they say took away $2.4 million from Leach. But, Tech says they’ve followed the law fully. The issued the following statement to NewsFix:

It is unfortunate that Mr. Dolcefino has chosen to initiate baseless litigation on behalf of Mike Leach. Texas Tech University has fully complied with the Texas Public Information Act regarding Mr. Dolcefino’s numerous requests for information.

During the initial litigation in 2010, the university turned over thousands of pages of information, many of which were made public and are available to Mr. Dolcefino. Mr. Dolcefino made 25 public records requests, all of which received a response from the university. Of those requests, only five pertained to Mike Leach. The others pertain to current Texas Tech University officials and operations. We will continue to be responsive to requests as required by law.

So, much like the original firing controversy, this case is still he said, she said.

Leach is now head coach at Washington State and the Red Raiders have moved on, but the legal case is somehow still a thing.

“This should be the beginning of the end of this fight,” said Dolcefino.

Just goes to show that Texas college football is a hard fought competitive battle on and off the field.