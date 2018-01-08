Courtney Roland: Missing Texas A&M journalist found in Houston

HOUSTON - Courtney Roland, the Texas A&M sports journalist reported missing in Houston over the weekend, was found Monday morning.
According to Houston police, Roland appears to be unharmed and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Family members say she was found after investigators received a call from a local Chick-fil-A.
Roland is a sideline reporter and commentator for the Rivals website AggieYell.com, which covers Texas A&M sports.
Circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unclear.
Roland vanished from the Houston Galleria area around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone, walking around a store inside the mall.
Concern for Roland's safety intensified after officers found her white Jeep in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. Police confirmed the reporter’s cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Roland's purse was found at a nearby business.
Roland’s peers and colleagues posted to social media consistently, asking for help in the search to find her.