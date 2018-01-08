Courtney Roland: Missing Texas A&M journalist found in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Courtney Roland, the Texas A&M sports journalist reported missing in Houston over the weekend, was found Monday morning.

According to Houston police, Roland appears to be unharmed and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Family members say she was found after investigators received a call from a local Chick-fil-A.

Roland is a sideline reporter and commentator for the Rivals website AggieYell.com, which covers Texas A&M sports.

Circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unclear.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Roland vanished from the Houston Galleria area around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. At the time, police said she was alone, walking around a store inside the mall.

Concern for Roland's safety intensified after officers found her white Jeep in a parking in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. Police confirmed the reporter’s cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. Roland's purse was found at a nearby business.

Roland’s peers and colleagues posted to social media consistently, asking for help in the search to find her.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Courtney’s phone, purse and wallet were all found in the Galleria area. She was reportedly seen around the same place Sunday afternoon. She’s wearing a camo fleece and orange Remington hat. Info? Call HPD at 832-394-1840. And pray. #HelpFindCourtney pic.twitter.com/QDDvawZl5Y — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 8, 2018

A little more on Courtney Roland @CourtneyRivals. She drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee. License plate HZC 7778 pic.twitter.com/lMVlCxKLDM — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

We do have Ms. Roland's vehicle, a white Jeep, found by officers overnight in a parking lot at 5006 Westheimer. Her phone and other items were inside the vehicle. Her purse was found at a nearby business. #HouNews https://t.co/IrMzu9Xr2v — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018