Addicted to your phone? Shareholders want Apple to fix that

CUPERTINO, CA -- It's no surprise people can't take their peepers off their phones, especially the youngsters!

"We love getting texts, we love getting messages, we love getting that email sound. Studies have shown that when we do get a text, our body actually produces dopamine, which is the same thing it produces when you sky dive or when you have a runner's high, so you're actually waiting for that. Dopamine is very, very addictive," a researcher said.

Now, two major Apple shareholders say "enough is enough" and are pushing the company to do something about it.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System and JANA Partners have a combined $2 billion in Apple stock and are using that influence to get Apple to take a closer look at how young minds may be able to become addicted to their gadgets, as well as possible fixes.

In a letter to Apple, CalSTRS and JANA pointed out several studies on how smart phones and social media harm youngsters. For instance, lack of sleep, distracted at school, low self-esteem, and risk of depression and suicide being a few of the cell phone "side effects."

Apple hasn't commented on the letter, but the shareholders are hoping they will agree to some sort of meeting to talk about a fix to the addiction, whether it be more parental controls or something else.

It's a good lesson that maybe we can all learn from, and maybe find a way to put the phone down every once in a while.