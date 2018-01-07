Wisconsin bar gives opioid training to bartenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The opioid epidemic is still alive and well in 2018, but a bar in Wisconsin is trying to tackle the situation head on!

The Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin hosted a class for bartenders to teach them how to know when someone is overdosing and how to stop it in its tracks.

Each staff member was taught how to administer Naloxone to keep someone alive. "The goal is that they would be able to identify an overdose and intervene until help can arrive," one of the ARCW's members said.

More than two million people become addicted to pills and 33,000 people die from opioids every year. The opioid crisis is so bad, President Trump named it a national public health emergency in 2017. "More people are dying from drug overdoses today then from gun homicides and motor vehicles combined," Trump said.

But this bar is trying to change that, and other clubs and bars are following suit. The opioid emergency may not be ending any time soon, but at least we know there are people out there who can help.