Ruff Life alum Rusty at the mercy of an appeal after biting incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Rusty is on doggie death row.

You remember he bit a two-year-old at a Dallas Pets Alive! adoption event in December at Klyde Warren Park, and now a judge proclaimed he's a danger and must be put down.

Rusty also has a history with NewsFix. Hundreds of dogs have graced the screen in our series, Ruff Life, all of them looking for a forever family through rescue group Dallas Pets Alive!

Rusty was one of those.

With other dogs nearby the day of his shoot, he was a little high strung, whimpering toward the energetic display happening beyond his tethered reach. It was the clear action of a high energy, young dog.

The day was also a great chance for the dog, who was found as a stray when he followed a man out of the woods, to display his developing discipline and focus. He walked well on his leash and sat when asked.

Just as he was relying on people to save him then, he's doing the same now.

Dallas Pets Alive! is appealing his sentence Monday, saying:

"We strongly believe that this was an isolated incident as Rusty had been in the care of our foster team for a year and had shown no signs of aggression/biting and interacted positively with children."

They say there's a sanctuary in New York they work with that will take him in and keep him for the rest of his life.

That only happens, though, if their appeal is successful.

Should he be let off the hook? More than 80,000 people across two different change.org petitions say yes. They can be found HERE and HERE.

Of course, it's all up to the judge to decide.