Who’s Gonna Pay: Trump lines out border wall blueprints

WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Trump is finally fulfilling his promise to build that wall.

He's released his financial blueprint for the Mexico border wall, and well, the numbers are stacking up.

The total cost will be $33 billion over a 10 year period.

Eighteen billion dollars for the border wall and another 15 billion for technology, personnel and readiness.

So what does that mean for 2018?

Well, the request is for 60 miles of primary wall and 14 miles of secondary wall costing $1.6 billion this year. Of course, all this needs approval from Congress but we're willing to bet the Democrats won’t go for it without some sort of deal.

"We have always said we need strong and real border security, not things that sound good but don't do the job and we need to help the dreamers. That's what we believe and we will sit down with our Republican colleagues and try to negotiate," said Minority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer.

Looks like the battle at the border is just getting started.