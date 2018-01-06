Authorities investigating arson after Roy Moore accuser’s house burned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Roy Moore is making headlines again!

On Wednesday, a fire swallowed up a home in Alabama, but it wasn't just any home. The house belonged to Tina Johnson, a woman who accused Moore of grabbing her rear end back in 1991.

Authorities are investigating for arson, but don't think there's a connection to Moore. In a statement, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said, "The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations against him."

But Johnson isn't singing the same tune, "It's too coincidental to me, but whatever they say, I'll go with. But, you know, right now I'm just so devastated, that I can't...I'm devastated."

Johnson lived in her home for 10 years and lost everything in the blaze. No arrests have been made, but police do have a person of interest in custody.

Until officials figure out an official cause, Tina Johnson says she will always remain skeptical on how the flames actually started.