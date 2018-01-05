Trouble in Iran continues and the U.S. is being blamed for it all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of Iranian pro-government supporters are letting the world know, they are loyal to the regime.

Three days of pro-government rallies follow several days of anti-government protests.

The United Nation Security Council’s holding an emergency meeting at the request of the U.S.

It's no secret, the U.S has blasted Iran’s government with criticism. President Trump even tweeted in support of the anti-government protestors.

Iran wrote to the U.N. on Thursday, saying the U.S. has used social media to get in the middle of Iranian affairs.

So far at least 21 people have been killed and hundreds more arrested in this people vs. government battle that started over a weak economy and a spike in food prices.

No one really knows how it's going to play out, but its clear U.N. member nations aren't on the same page when it comes to dealing with the protests.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley praised demonstrators, saying the U.N. needs to speak up on their behalf.

Even Russian officials have given their two cents, warning against external interference. In other words, mind your own business.