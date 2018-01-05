Star Wars fans take on the ‘Kylo Ren Challenge’

BURBANK, CA -- In a galaxy far far away, one evil villain from the dark side unintentionally started one of the internet's favorite challenges at the moment: the "Kylo Ren Challenge"!
In one of the scenes in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, graced the big screen with his abs...and over the waist pants.
Thus the challenge began, where guys, and even a few ladies, posted their selfies with pants above their belly buttons.
GenderBen Swolo. Ringing in the New Year with memes. Who would've thought my first crop top cosplay would be this? "I will be swole as you were, Grandfather." You should've seen the look on Obi's face when I asked him to take this photo. He was incredulous. As you probably are now. Do not deny the power of the memes. Also, it was fun practicing my photoshop + makeup skills. This is all in good fun. Adam Driver was fantastic in TLJ and there's nothing wrong with his looks. Those high waisted pants though....those were something. [Edit: I was informed about @johnmayer 's #kylorenchallenge and although I didn't intend to participate I definitely am)
Some guys did it to actually show off their killer abs.
Others, well not so much!
"You're nothing, but not to me" ~ Ben Swolo #kylorenchallenge
The man who got the ball rolling was none other than John Mayer himself, who posted this selfie that now has over 300,000 likes on Instagram.
However, some people are pointing out that you can't forget the OG high waisters! Like Bruce Lee, Prince, and even Li Shang from Mulan!
Hey, not everyone has a rock hard 6-pack, but the good news is no one really pulls off wearing pants up to their chin, abs or not!