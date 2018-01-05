Star Wars fans take on the ‘Kylo Ren Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, CA -- In a galaxy far far away, one evil villain from the dark side unintentionally started one of the internet's favorite challenges at the moment: the "Kylo Ren Challenge"!

In one of the scenes in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, graced the big screen with his abs...and over the waist pants.

Thus the challenge began, where guys, and even a few ladies, posted their selfies with pants above their belly buttons.

Some guys did it to actually show off their killer abs.

#kylorenchallenge 😅 A post shared by Yoshi Sudarso (@yoshi_sudarso) on Jan 5, 2018 at 12:25pm PST

Others, well not so much!

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by Balázs Prjevara (@balazsprjevara) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:01am PST

#kylorenchallenge accepted. 🤨😅😂 A post shared by Norbert Nagy (@xtrayeti) on Jan 5, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

The man who got the ball rolling was none other than John Mayer himself, who posted this selfie that now has over 300,000 likes on Instagram.

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

However, some people are pointing out that you can't forget the OG high waisters! Like Bruce Lee, Prince, and even Li Shang from Mulan!

I love Kylo Ren but Bruce Lee did it first #KyloRenChallenge #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LZ0ydVsB52 — David (@chopperdbishop) January 1, 2018

wtf Kylo Ren stole this look from Li Shang pic.twitter.com/UOuEK6dgJ6 — Liverino (@victoribro) January 4, 2018

Hey, not everyone has a rock hard 6-pack, but the good news is no one really pulls off wearing pants up to their chin, abs or not!