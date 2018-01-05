Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ available today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite legal threats from the lawyer for the President of the United States, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is available nationwide today.

The release date was actually moved up four days.

The fallout over the book, detailing the inner-workings of the White House, still has officials scrambling and pointing fingers.

Earlier this week, excerpts from the bombshell book painted a picture of disorganization and constant infighting.

The first person named in the book, former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, critcized President Trump and members of the first family.

When asked about Bannon on Thursday, Trump dismissed the controversy.

"I don't know, he called me a great man last night, so I guess he changed his tune pretty quick," Trump said.

The White House frustration with Michael Wolff's book, comes despite the extraordinary access granted to the author.

Wolff said that he was given the access after the president approved of another story he had written about Trump.

"There are probably more than 30 requests for access to information from Michael Wolff that were repeatedly denied including within that at least two dozen requests of him asking to have an interview with the president, which he never did, he never discussed this book with the president," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

A new policy, the White House is now banning the use of personal cell phones for staffers and visitors to the west wing.

Sanders said the new policy starting next week was not in response to the book.

As for the book, it shot up all the way to number on the best-selling books on Amazon.

Twenty-four hours before that, it was ranked in the 48 thousands.