Meaningful Message: Girl’s tattoo plays voicemail from late grandmother

CHICAGO, IL -- One girl has gone viral for her tattoo with a meaningful message.
Sakyrah new sound-wave tattoo is an old voice mail from her grandma who passed away years ago.
She decided to tat the audio waveform across her chest. When Sakyrah holds her iPhone camera over the tattoo and press play she'll hear it.
That's not all we've seen these spiffy smart phones do these days.
The Manly App (yes, the name says it all) basically gives guys instant tattoos and abs.
The creators just added an Android version , but no matter the operating system, some users just aren't feeling' it.
He's got a good point.
And we can all probably agree that whether it's silly or sweet, technology has come a loooong way.