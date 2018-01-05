Meaningful Message: Girl’s tattoo plays voicemail from late grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- One girl has gone viral for her tattoo with a meaningful message.

Sakyrah new sound-wave tattoo is an old voice mail from her grandma who passed away years ago.

She decided to tat the audio waveform across her chest. When Sakyrah holds her iPhone camera over the tattoo and press play she'll hear it.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

That's not all we've seen these spiffy smart phones do these days.

The Manly App (yes, the name says it all) basically gives guys instant tattoos and abs.

The creators just added an Android version , but no matter the operating system, some users just aren't feeling' it.

Disappointed to see an app like this. Let’s stop faking what we look like and breaking self confidence and instead promote healthy, active lifestyles and helping people get motivated, and most importantly, to love who they already are. https://t.co/G4p0AH6qQs — Christopher Friend (@chr1sfr1end) January 4, 2018

He's got a good point.

And we can all probably agree that whether it's silly or sweet, technology has come a loooong way.