Liquid meth found at DFW Airport and the craziest things confiscated by TSA!

DFW INTERNATIONAL -- We've all been through airport security. We've received the emails, seen the signs and heard the agents let you know what you can and cannot bring on the plane. But there's always that one person!
Just this week, customs at DFW Airport found ink on their hands. One hundred bottles with the label printing ink turned out to be about $300,000 worth of liquid meth.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the bottles traveled from China to Memphis to DFW Airport. Their final destination was believed to be Fort Worth. The shipment remains under investigation.
And while yes, that is pretty cray, it's not as crazy as the other strange and insane items people try to smuggle through the scanners.
Thankfully for us, TSA has decided to share what they've seen via Instagram.
First up, this bottle opener.
Call it a hunch, but this bottle opener looked a bit fishy, so our officer took a closer look and discovered this knife. I had a bunch of other fish puns to use, but I decided to reel them in and scale back. ... We know... you’d probably have a tough time skinning an actual fish with this knife, but all knives are prohibited, no matter how small. One of our goals here at the TSA Instagram account is to help keep travelers from making similar mistakes. ... This was discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag at LaGuardia (LGA).
Next, a grenade coffee cup. Anything that resembles a grenade is prohibited, duh.
In Nashville, a passenger paid the ultimate sacrifice for trying to sneak this baby on board.
Travelers should make it a “ritual” to check their bags for prohibited items before leaving for the airport. Placing items such as this ceremonial fantasy dagger in a checked bag is a small “sacrifice” to make to get you through the TSA security checkpoint much quicker. Prohibited items in your carry-on bag can negatively “altar” your smooth journey to the gate. This was discovered in a carry-on bag at Nashville (BNA).
Now, not everything that passes through the checkpoint is bad. Penny & Pete the penguins wobbled through the San Antonio airport security. And while all eyes were on them, they remained chill.
#TBT Throwback Thursday to many moons ago when Penny & Pete the penguins waddled through our checkpoint at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT). Even though all eyes were on them, they played it pretty cool. You see, traveling is pretty chill for a penguin. They don’t have pockets to remove stuff from and they don’t wear shoes. Well, Pete travels with his laptop, but Penny doesn’t know why. He always hits the wrong flippin’ keys when he types. @SeaWorldTexas
