Liquid meth found at DFW Airport and the craziest things confiscated by TSA!

DFW INTERNATIONAL -- We've all been through airport security. We've received the emails, seen the signs and heard the agents let you know what you can and cannot bring on the plane. But there's always that one person!

Just this week, customs at DFW Airport found ink on their hands. One hundred bottles with the label printing ink turned out to be about $300,000 worth of liquid meth.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the bottles traveled from China to Memphis to DFW Airport. Their final destination was believed to be Fort Worth. The shipment remains under investigation.

And while yes, that is pretty cray, it's not as crazy as the other strange and insane items people try to smuggle through the scanners.

Thankfully for us, TSA has decided to share what they've seen via Instagram.

First up, this bottle opener.

TSA thought it looked a bit fishy, so they took a closer look and it turned out to be a knife.

Next, a grenade coffee cup. Anything that resembles a grenade is prohibited, duh.

In Nashville, a passenger paid the ultimate sacrifice for trying to sneak this baby on board.

Needless to say, the ceremonial fantasy dagger didn't make the cut.

Now, not everything that passes through the checkpoint is bad. Penny & Pete the penguins wobbled through the San Antonio airport security. And while all eyes were on them, they remained chill.

You got to admit, that's pretty cool.