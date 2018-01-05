Fans aren’t digging Justin Timberlake’s new song “Filthy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Sorry J.T., the people seem to know exactly what's good, and apparently, it ain't your latest song!

Justin Timberlake dropped his new song "Filthy" after announcing his fourth album "Man of the Woods" and fans aren't quite feeling the vibe. The haters have a lot to say and have provided the interwebs with many reactions!

After hearing the song, one guy on YouTube said, "I can't work out if that is a work of art or if it's awful."

Of course the Twitterverse had to sound off too!

I couldn’t even finish Justin Timberlake’s new song. It’s so bad . Maybe I’ll give it another listen in the morning but it’s a no for now #Filthy pic.twitter.com/3HoENBx9uy — Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 5, 2018

#Filthy is an appropriate name for this Justin Timberlake song bc it's trash pic.twitter.com/GxMpARqk1f — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 5, 2018

Can’t believe I waited for years for new JT music and that’s what I got. Couldn’t even finish the song it was so bad. #Filthy #JustinTimberlake — Swim Girl 🇨🇦 (@xoCatLady89) January 5, 2018

Okay, so people may not be feeling J.T., but they are feeling Bruno Mars and Cardi B.'s new remix!

The 90s inspired music video dropped a few hours before Justin Timberlake's new song, and unlike "Filthy," people gave this jam all the love!

it’s 3 am and i literally have not listened to anything else but the finesse remix since last night so here’s sombra pic.twitter.com/kvRH0mWmYQ — asian sedation 🦇 (@meatgirI) January 5, 2018

Looks like Finesse is going #1 and JT is gonna have to take the bench on this one. — Lacienaga Boulevardez (@Ianguishings) January 5, 2018

I can’t stop listening to the Finesse remix. — claudia irizarry-aponte (@clauuia) January 5, 2018

Hey, you can't win 'em all Justin! Maybe he can redeem himself with a kick ass super bowl half time show!