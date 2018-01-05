Fans aren’t digging Justin Timberlake’s new song “Filthy”

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Sorry J.T., the people seem to know exactly what's good, and apparently, it ain't your latest song!
Justin Timberlake dropped his new song "Filthy" after announcing his fourth album "Man of the Woods" and fans aren't quite feeling the vibe. The haters have a lot to say and have provided the interwebs with many reactions!
After hearing the song, one guy on YouTube said, "I can't work out if that is a work of art or if it's awful."
Of course the Twitterverse had to sound off too!
Okay, so people may not be feeling J.T., but they are feeling Bruno Mars and Cardi B.'s new remix!
The 90s inspired music video dropped a few hours before Justin Timberlake's new song, and unlike "Filthy," people gave this jam all the love!
Hey, you can't win 'em all Justin! Maybe he can redeem himself with a kick ass super bowl half time show!