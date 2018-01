Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine this, you rent out a quiet room in your house on Airbnb, and it turns into an all-out rager of a party.

A man in Ohio rented a room to a guy for $40 a night on Airbnb on New Year's Eve... and then several hundred people showed up.

Apparently, the guy who rented the room advertised a "New Year's Eve Banger" on Twitter and charged people $5 admission.

It got so crazy, the homeowner had to lock himself in his own bedroom and call police after he was threatened by party-goers.