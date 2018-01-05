14-year-old dying of brain cancer named Dallas Police Chief for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It began with a friendship between Dallas Police Officer Raashid Brown and 14-year-old Ayodeji Adekilekun. The two met at the teen's school while the officer was patrolling.

Over the next two months Officer Brown watched the smart charming student go from healthy and happy to a teenager unable to get out of bed. He’s fighting terminal brain cancer and likely won’t have long to live.

However, the bond between the officers and the young boy lead to a dream coming alive.

He wanted to be a junior officer, but instead, they named him Dallas Police Chief.

“This is not about me," Says current Dallas Police Chief, Renee Hall. "Today he’s the chief, so I am going to go home and rest.”

Officer Brown helped Chief Hall name Ayodeji the chief, and the department prayed over the teen.

“Today was the day where we got the most response out of him, by making him chief of the day. They family is faith based, they believe in miracles. So, it’s just so great that we can help play a part in being a miracle to this family at this time.”

“Of all the times I’ve been around him, today was the most difficult, and I think the reason is because we have been communicating with him through blinks. One blink is a yes, and two blinks is a no. But, for the chief to come, and for him to make an attempt to be able to speak back to her to be able to express his gratitude it was very difficult for us to sit through that.”

Ayodeji has been through three surgeries to remove the cancer, but it grew back each time. He's at home on hospice care at the family's two bedroom apartment. Jessica Lynn, with First Stripe says doctors are refusing to provide referrals for him to receive medical treatment at Saint Jude and other facilities. "They are losing a bright star and there is nothing they can do about it."

The department is hoping to raise enough money to get a better living situation for the family of six, give them a Christmas they never had, and continue a friendship until the end. You can help the family on this GoFundMe Page.