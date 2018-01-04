Travel Fix: Travel Hack your way to Free Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's called "travel hacking:" the act of traveling on the cheap by using credit cards, and credit card points.

Drew Binsky says taking advantage of credit card points and miles is "essential" if you want to get the best deal.

“I currently use the Chase Sapphire Reserve car. It just came out about a year ago, but it has incredible rewards. Like a 50,000 point sign-up bonus and you get three to one if you spend money on food or travel," says Drew.

In other words – for every dollar you spend at a restaurant or on travel - you get three points back.

"I just booked $3,000 worth of flights to Africa for free accumulating points over the last year with this card. Basically, I use it for everything. All big purchases. Even small purchases like Uber, because Uber fits under the travel category. So all the Ubers I'm taking I'm accumulating more and more points for that. Anytime I'm at a restaurant or a hotel or flights I'm always using that card because it really really pays off," Drew told NewsFix. "Oh, another benefit from that is you get the priority pass which give you access to more than 1,000 airport lounges all around the world."

If this sounds like it's for you, you should know, you'll be charged an annual fee to have the card, which is $450. But with $300 in travel credits available to you, you can argue the fee is really only $150.

If that's not something you're interested in, there are loyalty credit cards for airlines and hotels that can also save you a ton.

To learn more about credit card hacking there are books and blogs out there that specialize in that sorta thing.

But in general, Drew sums up credit card rewards like this:

“You would be a fool not to have the travel rewards credit cards. They will save you a lot."