Simon Says: YouTube is becoming “Life-Porn” and it has to stop!

I started off the new year really hating someone!

Many of you may have heard about YouTube ‘vlogger’ Logan Paul, and how his judgment is as bad as his hairstyle.

He caught a lot of flak for posting a video in what’s called the ‘Japanese Suicide Forest’. Paul found someone hanging from a tree, and he also found it funny.

After more than 6 million views, he pulled the video and apologized.

Now, we’re the sorry ones who must deal, once again, with social media that’s unfiltered, unjust, and unnecessary.

In less than a minute, I was able to search on YouTube and watch disgusting stuff like Faces of Death, a girl who loves Hitler and a guy shooting up heroin while riding a bus.

Don’t you think YouTube has become a vehicle for something so dark, it almost has its own category that could be called “Life-Porn”?

Just like Facebook has become a receptacle for fake news.

And Twitter has become a troll farm for getting the last word and telling everyone how ‘big your button’ is.

These places say they have terms of service and standards to prevent toxic you-know-what from going in our feeds, but don’t you feel they don’t take responsibility for any of it?

They should!

Social Media leaders can’t wash their hands of the sewage they allow to flow into our stream of consciousness. They are the “delivery system” for this stuff.

It’s no different than what Big Tobacco went through 20 years ago when thy paid out billions in lawsuits because their cigarettes “delivered” nicotine.

And today, with “Big Social”, there’s no smoke to hide behind.

Their day is coming, because just like cigarettes, everyone is getting tired of the stench people like Logan Paul are allowed to put out there.