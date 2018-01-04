Out with the old and in with the new fast food menus!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Year, new menus?

Well, things are changing alright. Popular fast food restaurants are adding some new items, while others are bringing back favorites.

For example, the popular chain, In & Out Burger wants to help keep customers' buns warm when the temps dip so they are now offering hot cocoa. It’s first new item in 15 years.

The cocoa powder is from Ghirardelli chocolate and it'll only set you back a $1.60. And speaking of changing things up, Taco Bell is adding french fries to their lineup!

Praise be to the great chalupa! You will no longer have to make two stops to satisfy potato craving. Now you can grab fries to stuff in your gordita crunch.

The french fries will make their debut January 25th at a Taco Bell near you. But if you can't wait until then to get your fast food fix, Mickey D's has got you covered.

After a 4 year hiatus. The McDonald’s value menu is back with a twist. Except, it's no longer called the dollar menu. Now it’s called the $1, $2, $3 dollar menu and each tier includes a breakfast, burger, chicken and a drink!

Talk about a happy meal!