Missing Round Rock girls found safe in Colorado

The two girls at the center of an amber alert are safe this morning.

Police found Terry Miles, the man they suspected had taken them after their mother was found dead in their home, in Colorado.

The girls, seven and 14 years old, lived with their mother and Miles in Round Rock.

When the mother was found dead and the girls and Miles went missing, police launched a nation-wide amber alert.

Thanks to a tip, the girls were found in Colorado last night.

"The two girls were located inside the vehicle," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. "They both were unharmed and safe at that time. The girls will be transported to a hospital and checked medically."

Banks says child protective services has plans to reunite the girls with their family.