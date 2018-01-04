Mavericks change Chinese name from Little Cow to Lone Ranger Heroes

Say goodbye to the Little Cow and hello to the Lone Ranger Heroes.

The Dallas Mavericks officially have a new Chinese name after a five-month rebranding campaign. It was announced during their game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The change won’t affect how the Mavs are branded in English. It serves to correct a misinterpretation of the word “Mavericks,” which is an American term symbolizing a free-spirited person.

“Obviously, no one wants to be a little cow,” Mavs owner told ESPN, “so I’m glad we’re going to get an opportunity to change it.”