Frisco welcomes Bison football fans with open arms, expending more than $7 million

FRISCO-- There is football game in Frisco this weekend that you probably aren`t going to.

In fact, you might not even know who is playing, unless you live in the Frisco area. Or maybe you’re a big fan of Carson Wentz.

We are talking about North Dakota State University Football, hailing from Fargo.

Hungrier than ever, @NDSUfootball is back in Frisco and has its eyes on the program's sixth national title in seven years.#FCSChampionshiphttps://t.co/GtIfkBrW1V — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 3, 2018

In the past seven years, the Bison have made it to the FCS Championship Game six times! They won five in a row.

“We call it the Bison migration,” says the mom of Zack Ziemer, a senior on the football team.

Okay, so at this point, you're probably asking, “Why do I care?"

Well, take a wild guess of how much money the diehard fans spend while in Frisco.

If you guessed $7 million, you'd be right!

Seriously. In one weekend. That’s hotel costs, food, and alcohol. “And we think this weekend we are going to greatly exceed that.” says Tony Felker, Frisco Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“I think the first year they were here they actually ran out of beer and the stores ran out of ice.” says one Bison fan. “They have stocked up since then.”

Frisco Mayor, Jeff Cheney says, “I don`t think we expected all the fanfare that they bring.” Yeah, the mayor is now a Bison fan. “Frisco is different every time they come,” he says.

A town that`s one of the fastest growing cities in the entire country. We can`t give North Dakota state all the credit, but they sure earned a gold star. “And this is kinda their town,” says Felker.